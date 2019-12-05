Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism award in the bag for young entrepreneurs

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 10:14 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa


Timaru students who launched a reusable bag to encourage responsible camping have taken home the first ever YES National Excellence Tourism Award.

Under the business name Patiti Point, the Roncalli College students devised the winning product as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES), a year-long programme where students set up an actual company complete with real products and services, and real profit and loss.


The Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust (TINZT) was one of 13 sponsors of the 2019 Awards, offering a $1000 prize to the company who created the most innovative tourism product, service or enterprise.

TINZT is managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) and one of the Trust’s aims is educating on matters relating to the tourism industry.

Patiti Point’s business model involved stocking campervans with the environmentally friendly bags in order to provide visitors with a reusable option for rubbish or storage, thus encouraging responsible camping. Their product features a Kiwiana-style map of New Zealand, complete with Drive Safe messaging to help visiting drivers navigate our roads.

Patiti Point established product values, carried out market research, produced a financial report and formed strong partnerships with their local community.

In line with TINZT’s values, the company also had to demonstrate that their offering could enhance tourism in their local community or at a national level.

In their submission, Patiti Point stated: “We knew that New Zealand was banning single-use plastic bags, and we wanted to create something useful that would fill this gap. We see sustainability as something that needs to be a focus and drive for more businesses in New Zealand.”

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the company had a clear awareness of relevant tourism issues and had developed the product as a viable solution.

“Patiti Point ticked several boxes for us,” says Mr Roberts. “The business is run by three motivated individuals who all contributed equally to the success of the company through their defined roles, enthusiasm and ability to overcome setbacks.”

“They reached out to the local community and got an impressive amount of support through fundraisers, sponsorship and local business partnerships.”

More information about the YES National Excellence Awards can be found here.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 