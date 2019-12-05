Kiwi real estate agency scoops global award



New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) has been named Best International Real Estate Agency Worldwide at the International Property Awards.

The premium real estate company topped its category as the world’s Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) at a glittering awards ceremony held at The Savoy in London on Tuesday night. The prestigious International Property Awards recognise excellence in the property industry, from architecture and development through to interior design and real estate.

NZSIR also won Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) in the Asia Pacific region. NZSIR managing director Mark Harris says the awards are an outstanding achievement for the Queenstown-based company, which has 15 offices located throughout New Zealand.

“An International Property Award is a well-respected mark of excellence and we are delighted to be recognised as the best real estate agency in the world,” he says. “As well as being a symbol of the success we have achieved since we launched the brand in 2005, these awards are a testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of our 115 licensed agents who continuously generate the best-possible results for our vendors. We couldn’t be prouder.”

The news follows an exceptional year for the company. NZSIR has also achieved the top two New Zealand residential sales records for 2019; a property on Ladies Mile, Queenstown, was sold for $15.5 million and 10 Jackson Crescent, Mahurangi, was the second-highest sale nationally at over $14 million. Both properties were purchased by New Zealand citizens.

“We set new residential price records in Havelock North, Napier and Tauranga in 2019 while also facilitating the second-highest residential price for a property in Queenstown at $8.375 million, all to Kiwi buyers,” Harris adds.

Judged by an independent panel of over 80 property industry experts, the International Property Awards celebrate brilliance, integrity and maintaining high standards in the property industry.

“NZSIR is the highest-achieving affiliate in the Sotheby’s Real Estate brand in the Asia Pacific region and this international accolade really cements our position as one of the most influential real estate brands in this part of the world,” Harris says.



