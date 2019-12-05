Get In Shape Advice Summit 2020 launched

5 DECEMBER 2019

The Financial Services Council, Financial Advice New Zealand, the Financial Markets Authority and MBIE has launched the Get In Shape Advice Summits 2020 which will be held across New Zealand in February.

This Summit is designed to provide insight, support and information to the Financial Advice community and help them respond to, and prepare for, the 29 June 2020 implementation of the new Financial Advice Regime.

The purpose of the Advice Summit is to support the community to get themselves and their businesses in shape ready for the end of June.

With transitional licensing now open, the 2020 program will showcase industry views, views from advisers already on the journey, and new for 2020, ‘Unlocking the Code Masterclass – adding value for your clients and building trust in you, their adviser’.

Richard Klipin, CEO of the Financial Services Council said “Now the dates are locked in for the implementation of the new regime, it’s time for the community to get together to share experiences, support each other and make sure that financial advice in New Zealand continues to thrive for the benefit of Kiwi’s.”

The Marketplace 2020

The Marketplace returns this year, with stallholders geared up to provide advice and support for those preparing for the changes.

Sharon Corbett, Manager Financial Markets, MBIE said, “We have been developing the new regime with industry over a number of years, and at the previous two summits we were able to update on progress. Now that we have the date fixed for implementation, it is about moving from theory to practice.”

John Botica, Director of Market Engagement at the FMA said, “Transitional Licensing is now open, and now is the opportunity for firms and advisers to choose how they will play their part in the future delivery of quality financial advice for all New Zealanders. This is a big change for everyone offering financial advice and we are here, through events like Get In Shape, to help.”

Katrina Shanks, CEO of Financial Advice New Zealand said “We’re delighted to help bring these summits to the sector. With the new financial regime coming into force just four months later, they are must-attend events for advisers – particularly the Code Masterclass session on their obligations and changes in advice processes.”

The February 2020 Get In Shape Advice Summits will be held in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Dunedin. More information is available and registrations are open at www.getinshape.nz.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

