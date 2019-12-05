Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commercial construction bounces back

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

5 December 2019

The volume of non-residential building work rose in the September 2019 quarter after falling in the June quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Non-residential building activity, which includes public and commercial construction, rose 2.4 percent after falling 3.3 percent in the June quarter. This increase accounts for typical seasonal patterns and higher construction costs.

Non-residential building activity slows has more information on last quarter’s decline.

“More work on accommodation and storage buildings this quarter helped boost non-residential building activity,” construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

“Increases in non-residential building activity, especially in Auckland and the South Island, more than offset a fall in residential building work,” Melissa McKenzie said.

The volume of residential construction fell for the second quarter in a row after significant growth in the March 2019 quarter.

Total building activity rose 0.4 percent in the September 2019 quarter.

The volume of building work remains at historically high levels and has been generally increasing since 2012. Activity was originally boosted by the Canterbury earthquake rebuild, and more recently by developments in Auckland.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

• Visit Value of building work put in place: September 2019 quarter

• See CSV files for download


ends

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
