Tainui Group Holdings Appoints New GM Development

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Tainui Group Holdings

5 December 2019 – Kirikiriroa-Hamilton, NZ. Tainui Group Holdings (TGH), the intergenerational investor for Waikato-Tainui has appointed one of New Zealand’s most experienced development professionals, Peter Tuck to the newly-created role of GM Development.

TGH Chief Executive Chris Joblin says the appointment recognises the growth that Tainui Group Holdings expects over the coming years and reflects growing confidence in the Waikato region.

“Peter is a very strong addition to our team, and we’re excited to welcome him and his whaanau to the Waikato in the new year. Peter will be a great fit as we look to pick up the pace by developing more ‘real assets’ from the unique land and property endowments of Waikato-Tainui,” says Mr Joblin.

With over 25 years’ experience spanning major developments across New Zealand, Scotland, England, USA and the United Arab Emirates, Peter Tuck is currently Development Manager at Kiwi Property leading their $250 million expansion of Sylvia Park. His international projects include the Westfield Annapolis in the United States and The Dubai Mall which, when opened, was the world’s largest shopping mall.

Peter Tuck is a graduate of the University of Canterbury with a Master of Commerce with First Class Honours and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering.

After a number of years working with major international firms including Exxon Mobil, Lend Lease, Westfield, Emaar and Kiwi Property, Peter is excited to join an iwi-owned entity.

“At this stage of my career, I am keen to bring my experience from delivering large, complex developments to an organisation with a long-term view to help future generations and grow the region. Tainui Group Holdings and the Waikato have some massive opportunities ahead and I’m excited to help deliver these,” says Peter.

Now in its sixteenth year since establishment, Tainui Group Holdings manages around $950 million of assets. Other major projects underway include the 480-hectare Ruakura inland port and logistics hub, construction of the Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel with joint venture partner Auckland Airport, as well as a 40-room extension to the Novotel Hamilton Tainui.

-ends-

