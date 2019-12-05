Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding 2019 data published

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

5 December 2019

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published its third statistical report on peer-to-peer lending (P2P) and crowdfunding services in New Zealand.

The annual snapshot for the year to 30 June 2019 shows increasing participation in P2P lending services and decreasing participation in crowdfunding services.

Year-on-year, there were 34% fewer successful crowdfunding offers and 52% less investment from licensed service investors. PledgeMe and The Snowball Effect are the most prominent crowdfunding service providers.

P2P lending service providers saw a 73% increase in registered borrowers and a 12% increase in the total value of outstanding loans. Harmoney remains the largest provider, it facilitated 72% of all outstanding loans by value.

Licensed service providers are required to submit an annual information return to the FMA. This information provides data for the statistical report, also helps the FMA to understand the businesses it regulates and to determine its focus for monitoring activities.

The statistical report has been published in Tableau to enable the industry, media and interested members of the public to engage and interact with the data.

Information for investors on crowdfunding and P2P lending can be found here.

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
