Suncorp, Vero and Asteron Life websites now shielded sites

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Suncorp

Suncorp New Zealand, Vero and Asteron Life websites now shielded sites
5 December 2019

Leading insurance websites Suncorp New Zealand, Vero and Asteron Life are now Shielded Sites. Shielded Sites are a Woman’s Refuge initiative aimed at helping New Zealanders experiencing domestic violence safely gain support.

Together the Suncorp New Zealand, Vero and Asteron Life websites receive tens of thousands of visits every month.

Visitors to any of the three insurance sites can now click on the Shielded Site icon to safely access help and information that can help them live a violence free life. Information about the pages they are visiting when clicking on the Shield is not able to be seen in their browser history.

“Shielded Sites are important resources in supporting people experiencing domestic violence to safely get help. As insurers, we have solid online reach and a very real focus on being there for people in the moments that matter,” says Catherine Dixon, Executive General Manager People Experience, Suncorp New Zealand.

“Joining the Shielded Site is an important way we’re supporting New Zealanders experiencing vulnerability and building the resilience of our communities.”

Vero and Asteron Life proactively support customers who are experiencing vulnerability, including those affected by domestic abuse. Both brands have guiding principles in place to support customers when they need it the most.

“Shielded Sites are a key element of our Customer Vulnerability Framework,” says Ms Dixon.

“We’re now building on this important initiative to develop training modules exploring how we can provide pathways for our customers to receive specialist support when impacted by domestic abuse.”

ends

