BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Cryptocurrency Market

Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$303,439,896,733

Market capitalisation today: NZD$303,019,028,643

Change: -0.14%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$80,610,497,244

Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$86,753,800,765

Change: 7.62%

Bitcoin Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$11,177.76

Open price today: NZD$11,167.09

Change: -0.10%

Dominance: 66.63%

Ethereum Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$225.50

Open price today: NZD$225.78

Change: 0.12%

Dominance: 8.10%

XRP Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$0.3360

Open price today: NZD$0.3311

Change: -1.47%

Dominance: 4.73%

Notable Mentions

Number of cryptocurrencies: 3194

Rankings by 24-hour volume:

1. Tether

2. Bitcoin

3. Ethereum

4. Litecoin

5. EOS

6. XRP

7. Bitcoin Cash

8. TRON

9. Ethereum Classic

10. Bitcoin SV

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) rising 7614.28% while the top loser is Oceanlab (OCL) dropping -88.75%

About BitPrime:

NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:

Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap). The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.

