BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update
Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$303,439,896,733
Market capitalisation today: NZD$303,019,028,643
Change: -0.14%
Total 24-hour volume yesterday:
NZD$80,610,497,244
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$86,753,800,765
Change: 7.62%
Bitcoin Market
Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$11,177.76
Open price today: NZD$11,167.09
Change: -0.10%
Dominance: 66.63%
Ethereum Market
Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$225.50
Open price today: NZD$225.78
Change: 0.12%
Dominance: 8.10%
XRP Market
Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.3360
Open price today: NZD$0.3311
Change: -1.47%
Dominance: 4.73%
Notable
Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 3194
Rankings by 24-hour
volume:
1. Tether
2. Bitcoin
3. Ethereum
4. Litecoin
5. EOS
6. XRP
7. Bitcoin Cash
8. TRON
9. Ethereum Classic
10. Bitcoin SV
The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) rising 7614.28% while the top loser is Oceanlab (OCL) dropping -88.75%
About
BitPrime:
NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz
Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap). The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.
ends