Papamoa Snap Fitness club victorious at New Zealand Exercise Industry Awards



Papamoa Snap Fitness club has been announced as the 2019 New Zealand Exercise Industry Awards Winner for ‘Franchise Facility of the Year’.

New Zealand’s Exercise Industry Awards aim to recognise excellence among the country’s exercise and fitness industry, with this year’s winners being announced on November 23 at their annual awards dinner.

Papamoa Snap Fitness Director Chris Shearer says he’s always been passionate about fitness and is thrilled he could turn his passion into a career.

“From a young age and throughout my school years I was always involved in competitive sports, I’ve always had a passion and interest for physical activity, and it prompted me to study and complete a Diploma in Sport and Fitness,” Chris said.

“Soon after finishing my studies I suffered a number of unforeseen set-backs including a significant head injury and three knee reconstructions, which left me feeling lost and unhappy with life. I chose to chase what my dreams truly were which was to share my passion for exercise with others, and what better way to do that than in an up and coming gym as a Club Manager. I landed my first job with Snap and I never looked back.”

Chris says the team are honoured to be recognised for their hard work and will continue to strive for excellence and provide quality services and facilities to the Papamoa community.

“As a team, we are truly humbled and honoured to be recognised as New Zealand’s top Franchise Facility. While no award will truly define who we are, what we are about, or what we are working towards, it is still a warming reminder that what we are doing within the wellness space is truly making a difference in improving people’s lives,” he said.

“To me, this award symbolises the hard work our team has put in over the last 12-18months. It hasn’t been an easy road at times, but through thick and thin our team has maintained their commitment to our vision in reducing the ‘inactivity epidemic’ here in NZ and supporting mental wellness through exercise.”



