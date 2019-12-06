Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sustainability takes flight at Air NZ, Top 200 awards

Friday, 6 December 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: Minter Ellison Rudd Watts

Congratulations to Air New Zealand on being presented the MinterEllisonRuddWatts Sustainable Business Leadership award at last night’s Deloitte Top 200 Awards.

The award recognises businesses that are working towards creating long-term environmental, social and economic value.

Air New Zealand’s on-going commitment to carbon reduction initiatives, including reducing waste and plastic, was highlighted in support of its long-term organisation-wide sustainability strategic pillar.

The firm’s sponsorship of the award was a natural fit with its future-focused strategy and commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chief Executive Andrew Poole, who presented the award, says it’s a well-deserved win.

"A focus on sustainability is fundamental for all businesses seeking continued survival and growth moving towards the future. With climate change firmly on business leaders’ agenda around the world, sustainable practices must be prioritised to ensure New Zealand’s future prosperity," says Andrew Poole.

"Well done to the team at Air New Zealand for their ongoing commitment and hard work."

Congratulations to Z Energy and Mercury who were named as finalists in the category.


