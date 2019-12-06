Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp wins law firm of the year

Friday, 6 December 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp wins law firm of the year for a fourth consecutive year

6 December 2019

Chapman Tripp has been named New Zealand Law Firm of the Year at the 2019 KangaNews Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The firm also advised on three of the New Zealand domestic deal awards – New Zealand Sustainability Deal of the Year (Kāinga Ora – formerly HNZC), New Zealand Innovative Debt Deal of the Year (Synlait Milk – for Chapman Tripp’s work with ANZ), and New Zealand Issuer of the Year (Kāinga Ora – formerly HNZC).

These works supported the business development and investment focus of our clients, to ensure excellence in everything they do.

Chapman Tripp’s Hoa Rangapū Whakarae (Chief Executive Partner) Nick Wells said, “We are delighted to win another Law Firm of the Year award, adding to our recent successes. The awards we win are testament to the calibre and dedication of our staff, and demonstrate their drive to provide our clients with excellent results.”

The win comes only a couple of weeks after Chapman Tripp was named Large Law Firm of the Year in the New Zealand Law Awards, and reinforces the firm’s leading position in the Australasian legal sector.

Chapman Tripp would like to extend congratulations to all winners and finalists. A full list of the winners can be viewed here. KangaNews Awards ceremony will take place in Sydney on 24 March 2020.

- Ends -

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

