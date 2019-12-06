Chapman Tripp wins law firm of the year

6 December 2019

Chapman Tripp has been named New Zealand Law Firm of the Year at the 2019 KangaNews Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The firm also advised on three of the New Zealand domestic deal awards – New Zealand Sustainability Deal of the Year (Kāinga Ora – formerly HNZC), New Zealand Innovative Debt Deal of the Year (Synlait Milk – for Chapman Tripp’s work with ANZ), and New Zealand Issuer of the Year (Kāinga Ora – formerly HNZC).

These works supported the business development and investment focus of our clients, to ensure excellence in everything they do.

Chapman Tripp’s Hoa Rangapū Whakarae (Chief Executive Partner) Nick Wells said, “We are delighted to win another Law Firm of the Year award, adding to our recent successes. The awards we win are testament to the calibre and dedication of our staff, and demonstrate their drive to provide our clients with excellent results.”

The win comes only a couple of weeks after Chapman Tripp was named Large Law Firm of the Year in the New Zealand Law Awards, and reinforces the firm’s leading position in the Australasian legal sector.

Chapman Tripp would like to extend congratulations to all winners and finalists. A full list of the winners can be viewed here. KangaNews Awards ceremony will take place in Sydney on 24 March 2020.

