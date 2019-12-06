Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air NZ wins Deloitte Top 200 Sustainable Business Award

Friday, 6 December 2019, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Media release
6 December 2019

Air New Zealand wins Deloitte Top 200 Sustainable Business Leadership award

Air New Zealand has won the Sustainable Business Leadership award at the Deloitte Top 200 awards in Auckland.

The Sustainable Business Leadership award highlights and honours businesses that are working towards creation of long term environmental, social and economic value. The judging criteria considers governance, leadership and accountability, long term perspective and purpose, explicit integration of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) considerations and investments, and programmes and projects to support sustainable development.
Air New Zealand Head of Sustainability Lisa Daniell says the award reflects the airline’s commitment to sustainability right across the business.

“We’re delighted to have received this award – it’s recognition of the hard work of more than 12,000 employees who are a huge driver of our sustainability agenda. While we still have a long way to go, sustainability principles are increasingly impacting our purchasing decisions, customer experience offerings and day-to-day operations.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum, so our partners and suppliers also play a really big role in helping us achieve our sustainability goals, for example when it comes to reducing waste and plastic. Of course, reducing our carbon footprint remains our single biggest challenge and our dedicated carbon reduction programme is helping to address this.”

Companies from the year’s Deloitte Top 200 Index, Deloitte Top 30 Financial Institutions Index and Deloitte Top 10 Māori businesses are eligible for the Sustainable Business Leadership award.

Air New Zealand’s 2019 sustainability report is available to view on the airline’s website.

Ends

