Suite deals on offer as hotel property portfolio launches

Friday, 6 December 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

6.12.2019



A selection of hotels currently in their design and build phase, a range of provincial properties, and an island resort which has been dormant for several decades jointly headline a national portfolio of commercial accommodation venues being marketed for sale.

The sites are contained in a Hotels & Tourism New Zealand portfolio being marketed by Bayleys Real Estate. The campaign features 11 individual properties across New Zealand - and range in format from sites which have been identified for development into commercial accommodation venues, through to premises currently operating as accommodation entities.

Among the opportunities with the Bayleys’ sector-specific catalogue, are the land and buildings housing a dormant 62-room resort on Pakatoa Island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf – priced for sale at $40million.

The 24-hectare island has a golf course, three white sandy beaches, a commercially-graded wharf, swimming pool, squash court and a substantial ensemble of buildings and accommodation units that housed hundreds of guests over the years it was operated as a major tourist resort.

Other hotel and tourism properties showcased within the Hotels & Tourism New Zealand portfolio include:
• The land and building housing the 48-room Emerald Hotel in Central Gisborne. The five-storey hotel sitting on some 4,662 square metres of land has a 4.5-star rating and runs an occupancy rate of 86 percent.
Space within the property is leased to not only the hotel operator, but also to commercial office tenants. Those tenants – excluding the hotel – generate total annual revenue of $1.051million plus GST.
• Up to a dozen two-bedroom apartments in the 4.5-star Swiss-Belhotel full-service hotel in Central Queenstown.
The developer of the six-storey property is currently undertaking building consent application. On completion, the property will consist of 195 rooms. The apartments - which will operate within the George Road hotel inventory - are being marketed for sale either individually at $799,000, or in any combination up to 12 at varying price brackets.
• The land and building housing the newly-completed 64-room Leroy Suites hotel in Rosedale Road in the Auckland suburb of Albany. The four-star property opened earlier this year and has since recorded an occupancy rate of 80 percent.
The accommodation operator is on a 15-year lease - along with three further five-year rights of renewal - which delivers an annual net rental return of $1.1million.
Leroy Suites operates with a four-star quality rating. The property includes
63 car parks.
• The 16-unit Edgewater Motel on Orewa Beach just north of Auckland. The motel is configured into studio and two-bedroom units under a three-star categorization.
• The management rights or joint development of the 240-room Whitianga Waterways Resort Hotel being developed in the Coromandel coastal township.
Operating under a planned 4.5-star quality rating, the hotel is to be built on a 1.93-hectare waterfront site with its own private beach and will also include conference and meeting amenities.
• The leasehold or management rights to a four-star hotel being developed at 101 Mount Eden Road in the city-fringe suburb of Mt Eden.
Sitting adjacent to the Mount Eden rail station currently under construction as part of the City Rail Link, the 75-room hotel will be part of a commercial precinct
and
• The Lakeside Resort & Spa overlooking Lake Karapiro in the Waikato township of Cambridge.
Consisting of 45 chalets, the resort has an indoor swimming pool and health spa amenity – all sitting on some 35.4-hectares of land on three separate title allowing for further development in either a similar format, or for accommodation intensification.

Bayleys’ hotels and tourism group director Paul Dixon said the diversity of properties within the Hotels & Tourism New Zealand portfolio was a reflection of the sector’s broad operating spectrum – both in terms of locations, and service offerings..

“The opportunities within the portfolio range from properties in the genesis phase of gearing up to meet the demands of inbound tourism operators, through to existing long-running operations looking to capitalise on their investments and tap-out at a time when tourism sector activity is buoyant,” Mr Dixon said.

“The portfolio showcases opportunities along the scale of risk-aversity - with properties located across our biggest city, right out into regional New Zealand. And there are also both hands-on or passive investment choices.”

In addition to being marketed nationally, and internationally through Bayleys’ global marketing affiliate Knight Frank, the portfolio has also been taken on a whistle-stop roadshow to Hong Kong, Singapore and China.


Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

