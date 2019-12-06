Changes at the Top for Innovative Kiwi Health Insurer

06 December 2019, Wellington

Award winning specialist insurer, Accuro Health Insurance, announces changes to its Board and retirement of the CEO.

At the Accuro Annual General Meeting yesterday, Erica Hodgson was confirmed as a new member of the Board, elected by the health insurer’s 31,000 strong membership.

“I am very pleased to see Erica Hodgson chosen by our membership to be on the Board,” said Chair Tony Haycock. “She brings a wealth of experience, at the frontline of medical services, in senior management, governance and the not-for-profit sector.”

Erica’s experience includes the mental health sector, which resonates well with Accuro’s new service offering to members, the Mental Health Navigator, says Mr Haycock.

Erica will replace Pat Curry who is stepping down from her board duties after six years of service. Pat worked at the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board as a health planner and funding manager before taking on the mantle of CEO of the Nelson Tasman Hospice Trust. She retired from full time work in 2012 and joined the Accuro board the following year.

At the same meeting, Accuro Health Insurance Deputy Chair Marion Guy was also re-elected to the Board by the organisation’s membership, for a second three-year term.

Marion Guy is a registered nurse with over 30 years of experience. She has held several governance roles which include a member of the National Health Board, President of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation and Board member of the International Council of Nurses. Marion is an elected member of the Bay of Plenty DHB and a board member of the Western Bay of Plenty PHO. She also works in general practice and hospital out-patients.

Toni Ferrier is stepping down from the Accuro board to take up a new role as the CEO of AIG New Zealand.

“I would also like to congratulate Toni Ferrier on moving to her new role. Toni has made a great contribution to the governance of Accuro since her appointment in July 2017 as an Accuro Co-opted Director. Her extensive commercial insurance experience made her an invaluable asset for both our governance and management teams,” said Tony Haycock.

After six years as Accuro CEO and 17 years with the organisation, Geoff Annals has announced his retirement. A Board member since 2002, Geoff stepped down as Board Chair to take up the role of Chief Executive in September 2013.

“I have reached retirement age and am planning to spend more time with my family and particularly my two new grandchildren, including the latest arrival on the other side of the world,” said Geoff Annals. He is leaving the health sector after more than 30 years, beginning as a registered nurse and progressing to general and senior management positions.

Chair Tony Haycock commented; “Geoff has been invaluable in delivering on the strategy of Accuro being New Zealand’s best little health insurer, which includes Accuro winning recent awards for innovation and customer service. Our ‘Active Insurance’ package has been instigated over the past two years, focusing on real benefits to members and includes access to Best Doctors, the Accuro Health Hub, Mental Health Navigator and our bowel screening kit initiative.”

All changes to the Accuro Health Insurance Board will take place at the final Board meeting of the year on Friday 6 December, and Geoff Annals will retire on Friday 13 December.

A recruitment process to appoint the next CEO of Accuro Health Insurance is underway. Until the new CEO takes up their position, Accuro’s GM Marketing, Sales and Customer, Gavin Rutherford, will step in as interim CEO.

“Gavin has already been deputising when our CEO is away from the office. He is a very capable and experienced pair of hands that ensures our customers will continue to receive the best service,” Tony Haycock said.

ENDS





