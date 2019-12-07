Punchbowl Packaging wins global award

The World Packaging Organisation has awarded Punchbowl Packaging two international awards, recognising the family-owned New Zealand company’s position on the world stage.

Punchbowl won two categories – Food, and Packaging Materials & Components - at the WorldStar Awards 2020.

Punchbowl Packaging’s approach is to deliver simple, practical and sustainable packaging solutions for consumers. The awards recognised Punchbowl’s innovative fibre punnets, used by company Kaituna Blueberries for local and export to key Asian markets. Kaituna Blueberries grows its sweet and juicy superfoods on the edge of the Manukau Harbour and has been a key partner in the development.

The winning punnet is made from unbleached, renewable bi-product from other agricultural practices. It is home-compostable and recyclable. This innovative punnet is teamed with a laminate top-seal film which can be recycled through a soft plastic recycling system. This lighter-weight packaging reduces plastic content by 95%, compared to the majority of clamshell options available.

The Worldstar Awards are internationally recognised packaging awards.

In April this year, Punchbowl Packaging also won the Gold PIDA – Sustainable Packaging Design Special Award – for Australia and New Zealand.

General Manager Shane Craig says sustainable options are the way of the future.

“We work with companies to develop the best solutions. We get huge satisfaction getting to know our customers brands and partnering with businesses to deliver world leading solutions.”

Punchbowl began in the 1980s in the heart of the vege-growing mecca of Pukekohe, Auckland. Today, it continues to evolve and challenge the current status quo in the packaging space. As the business has grown, we have been able to take our learnings and diversify across many different industries.

“Punchbowl Packaging will continue to push the boundaries in the packaging and automation space, rethinking packaging to create sustainable, innovative solutions.”

