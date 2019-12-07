Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Punchbowl Packaging wins global award

Saturday, 7 December 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: Punchbowl Packaging

Family-owned NZ company Punchbowl Packaging wins global awards

The World Packaging Organisation has awarded Punchbowl Packaging two international awards, recognising the family-owned New Zealand company’s position on the world stage.

Punchbowl won two categories – Food, and Packaging Materials & Components - at the WorldStar Awards 2020.

Punchbowl Packaging’s approach is to deliver simple, practical and sustainable packaging solutions for consumers. The awards recognised Punchbowl’s innovative fibre punnets, used by company Kaituna Blueberries for local and export to key Asian markets. Kaituna Blueberries grows its sweet and juicy superfoods on the edge of the Manukau Harbour and has been a key partner in the development.

The winning punnet is made from unbleached, renewable bi-product from other agricultural practices. It is home-compostable and recyclable. This innovative punnet is teamed with a laminate top-seal film which can be recycled through a soft plastic recycling system. This lighter-weight packaging reduces plastic content by 95%, compared to the majority of clamshell options available.

The Worldstar Awards are internationally recognised packaging awards.

In April this year, Punchbowl Packaging also won the Gold PIDA – Sustainable Packaging Design Special Award – for Australia and New Zealand.

General Manager Shane Craig says sustainable options are the way of the future.

“We work with companies to develop the best solutions. We get huge satisfaction getting to know our customers brands and partnering with businesses to deliver world leading solutions.”

Punchbowl began in the 1980s in the heart of the vege-growing mecca of Pukekohe, Auckland. Today, it continues to evolve and challenge the current status quo in the packaging space. As the business has grown, we have been able to take our learnings and diversify across many different industries.

“Punchbowl Packaging will continue to push the boundaries in the packaging and automation space, rethinking packaging to create sustainable, innovative solutions.”

End -

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Punchbowl Packaging on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 