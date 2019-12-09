Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ e-commerce group supports Belt and Road

Monday, 9 December 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: NZCCC

Monday, 9 December 2019

NZ e-commerce group supports Belt and Road, commits to international collaboration

The New Zealand China Cross-border Electronic Commerce Foundation (NZCCC) has become one of six international agencies agreeing to collaborate on Belt and Road initiatives.

The initiatives, reflecting shared values, communication, and international exchanges, were developed by the EU-China Joint Innovation Center (EU-CJIC) based in Beijing, China and affirmed by organisations from the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), Greece, Spain, New Zealand, and China at a recent conference in Chengdu.

The multi-agency commitment to international collaboration was one of the highlights of the Belt and Road Conference for Chambers of Commerce and Associations held in Chengdu over two days 14–15 November. The conference was organised by EU-CJIC and sponsored by Chengdu Municipal Government and National Business Daily. NZCCC President Chris Lipscombe delivered a keynote address at the conference.

Chris Lipscombe said that, following the conclusion of the NZ-China FTA upgrade negotiations, the time was right for exploring e-commerce partnerships in Chengdu.

‘Trade volumes moving through Chengdu have doubled every year for the past three years. Why wouldn’t our businesses want to be part of that growth?’

Chengdu was approved as a Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone in 2016. In 2018, Chengdu’s cross border e-commerce trade exceeded RMB11 billion (NZD2.44 billion). Some New Zealand e-commerce companies are already exporting to China via Chengdu.

NZCCC is a New Zealand not-for-profit trust that promotes, provides information on, and educates local businesses about cross-border electronic commerce opportunities with China. NZCCC organises seminars, workshops and events to promote cross-border e-commerce with China, updates exporters on fast-changing government policies and regulations, and facilitates access to skills, resources as required.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 