NZ e-commerce group supports Belt and Road

Monday, 9 December 2019

NZ e-commerce group supports Belt and Road, commits to international collaboration

The New Zealand China Cross-border Electronic Commerce Foundation (NZCCC) has become one of six international agencies agreeing to collaborate on Belt and Road initiatives.

The initiatives, reflecting shared values, communication, and international exchanges, were developed by the EU-China Joint Innovation Center (EU-CJIC) based in Beijing, China and affirmed by organisations from the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), Greece, Spain, New Zealand, and China at a recent conference in Chengdu.

The multi-agency commitment to international collaboration was one of the highlights of the Belt and Road Conference for Chambers of Commerce and Associations held in Chengdu over two days 14–15 November. The conference was organised by EU-CJIC and sponsored by Chengdu Municipal Government and National Business Daily. NZCCC President Chris Lipscombe delivered a keynote address at the conference.

Chris Lipscombe said that, following the conclusion of the NZ-China FTA upgrade negotiations, the time was right for exploring e-commerce partnerships in Chengdu.

‘Trade volumes moving through Chengdu have doubled every year for the past three years. Why wouldn’t our businesses want to be part of that growth?’

Chengdu was approved as a Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone in 2016. In 2018, Chengdu’s cross border e-commerce trade exceeded RMB11 billion (NZD2.44 billion). Some New Zealand e-commerce companies are already exporting to China via Chengdu.

NZCCC is a New Zealand not-for-profit trust that promotes, provides information on, and educates local businesses about cross-border electronic commerce opportunities with China. NZCCC organises seminars, workshops and events to promote cross-border e-commerce with China, updates exporters on fast-changing government policies and regulations, and facilitates access to skills, resources as required.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

