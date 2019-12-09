Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BusinessNZ President re-elected

Monday, 9 December 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Wellington businessman Vaughan Renner has been re-elected BusinessNZ President at BusinessNZ’s Annual General Meeting.

Andrew Hunt, President of EMA, and Andrew Leys, President of the Otago Southland Employers Association have been re-elected as BusinessNZ Vice-Presidents.

BusinessNZ Council members are David Welsh (Auckland), Jugdis Parbhu (Auckland), Margaret Gracie (Auckland), Sara Lunam (Tauranga), Adele Rose (Hastings), Jo Healey (Wellington), Andrew Logie (Christchurch) and Benjamin Badger (Christchurch).


