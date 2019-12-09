Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellbeing embraced at Internal Affairs

Monday, 9 December 2019, 10:47 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Getting the balance right and supporting the collective health and wellbeing of staff has been a focus over the past week for the 2300 staff of Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs.

Wellbeing is a priority throughout the year, with a recent survey saying that 80 per cent of staff feel confident discussing it with their manager, and a variety of resources, support and tools available year-round. The Department also dedicates a week each year to wellbeing, and another to the Mental Health Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Week to ensure staff feel supported, valued, and healthy.

Chief Executive Paul James says looking after ourselves and promoting wellbeing is critical to delivering on the Department’s objectives in connecting with communities and delivering services to New Zealanders.

“Wellbeing Week has provided an opportunity at an especially busy time of the year for our people to reflect on the value of wellbeing at an individual and collective level. We know that when our people can bring their whole selves to work, they’re happier, healthier, more engaged and more productive. Our mahi is about improving the wellbeing of New Zealanders, so the wellbeing of our own people is a priority for us.”

“For some staff, Wellbeing Week has been about getting actively involved in activities during lunch breaks like yoga, climb a mountain challenges, sports games and being an adventurous commuter. For others it might mean a walking meeting, listening to mindful podcasts, or just doing something kind for a teammate.

“The physical and mental wellbeing of our people is one of my top priorities as Chief Executive, and of our wider leadership team. I have encouraged our people to get involved in whatever way works for them.

“This week has provided an opportunity to embrace the kaupapa of wellbeing in the workplace so we as an organisation can carry forward the commitment of our daily mahi and ensure Internal Affairs is a high-performing organisation and a great place to work,” says Paul James.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 