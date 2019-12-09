Wellbeing embraced at Internal Affairs

Getting the balance right and supporting the collective health and wellbeing of staff has been a focus over the past week for the 2300 staff of Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs.

Wellbeing is a priority throughout the year, with a recent survey saying that 80 per cent of staff feel confident discussing it with their manager, and a variety of resources, support and tools available year-round. The Department also dedicates a week each year to wellbeing, and another to the Mental Health Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Week to ensure staff feel supported, valued, and healthy.

Chief Executive Paul James says looking after ourselves and promoting wellbeing is critical to delivering on the Department’s objectives in connecting with communities and delivering services to New Zealanders.

“Wellbeing Week has provided an opportunity at an especially busy time of the year for our people to reflect on the value of wellbeing at an individual and collective level. We know that when our people can bring their whole selves to work, they’re happier, healthier, more engaged and more productive. Our mahi is about improving the wellbeing of New Zealanders, so the wellbeing of our own people is a priority for us.”

“For some staff, Wellbeing Week has been about getting actively involved in activities during lunch breaks like yoga, climb a mountain challenges, sports games and being an adventurous commuter. For others it might mean a walking meeting, listening to mindful podcasts, or just doing something kind for a teammate.

“The physical and mental wellbeing of our people is one of my top priorities as Chief Executive, and of our wider leadership team. I have encouraged our people to get involved in whatever way works for them.

“This week has provided an opportunity to embrace the kaupapa of wellbeing in the workplace so we as an organisation can carry forward the commitment of our daily mahi and ensure Internal Affairs is a high-performing organisation and a great place to work,” says Paul James.





