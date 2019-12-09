Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What lies beneath the surface? The pitfalls of facial eczema

Monday, 9 December 2019, 11:19 am
Press Release: Ravensdown

By Julie Roberts, Ravensdown Animal Health Area Manager Western North Island

Do you rely on visual cues to assess your stock’s health? Making animal health plans or decisions on this alone can be detrimental to your production when it comes to facial eczema. What lies beneath the surface can tell a very different story that doesn’t always present as the known physical ailments of the disease.

I don’t need to tell you facial eczema is a serious condition that costs an enormous amount of money each year through lost production and deaths. What I do need to tell you though is that the data can tell a very different story than the physical presentation of your stock. Without adequate prevention methods, such as enough zinc, facial eczema spores can cause irreversible liver damage and production decreases of around 8%.

For every animal showing clinical signs of facial eczema there will likely be another 10 with sub-clinical liver damage to which there is no cure. Prevention is largely reliant on long-term planning, monitoring and prevention, which goes as follows:

Planning

Long-term planning may involve selective breeding for facial eczema tolerance, crops or safe forages to be grazed at high-risk times, avoiding topping or leaving high residuals in paddocks which are known to be hot spots (warm and sheltered).

Monitoring

Monitoring involves measuring the spores in your pasture with regular herbage or faecal spore counts. A suitable fungicide can be applied when the spore counts start to increase above 10,000spg. This will keep the pasture at safe levels for up to 40 days.

Prevention

Prevention involves spraying Carbendazim (Sporeguard) onto pasture to stop animals ingesting spores, administering zinc through a bolus, drenching, in feed or through the drinking water to neutralise the effects of the toxic spores in pasture. It is important that each animal is receiving a full rate of zinc to achieve this, which can be checked by a blood serum test.

Because every season and farm has climatic differences, the solution for this disease is not straight-forward. There will be variability within farms and paddocks as well, so make sure you’re getting good support and advice on how best to prevent it.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ravensdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 