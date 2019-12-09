Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ tech start-up wins International Innovator of the Year Award

Monday, 9 December 2019, 12:21 pm
Press Release: CarbonClick

NZ tech start-up wins International Innovator of the Year Award



CarbonClick’s CPO Jan Ivar Czaplicki was announced as the winner of the International Michael Page ‘Innovator of the Year’ Award on Friday 6th of December, beating five other Australian finalists. Applications were judged upon their concept, value fit, delivery, impact and scalability, and CarbonClick was recognised as innovators in all five areas through their use of smart technology to fight climate change.

Jamie Blackwell, Technology, Digital & Marketing Manager at Michael Page, says; “Jan Ivar’s project really stood out – taking action in the fight against climate change and carbon offsetting. Jan Ivar has won a trip to the United States, including a behind-the-scenes tour of Boeing and Microsoft headquarters in Seattle. We received an overwhelming amount of submissions with many inspiring ideas across Australia and New Zealand.”

Czaplicki says, “I’m so honoured and humbled to receive such a prestigious recognition! I must say that I couldn’t have done it without my team and am incredibly grateful for all the support I’ve received from colleagues, friends and family. We’ve worked incredibly hard and getting this kind of recognition gives us the determination to keep pushing for innovation and better ways to fight climate change for the sake of future generations.”

With a single click, CarbonClick helps tackle climate change for a sustainable and healthy planet. CarbonClick uses a portfolio of New Zealand and international offset projects for its carbon offsetting needs. Previous carbon offsetting schemes have been challenging and expensive to implement for businesses and provided little transparency or certainty of efficacy to the user. CarbonClick is easily implemented as a plugin or widget and provides instant social feedback to the user.

“One of the benefits of our system is that when people click the green button, they can see the good they do right away. It’s one of the reasons we believe that our offsetting technology will see greater uptake rates than previous systems,” says Czaplicki.


ends

