Consultation on new food labelling requirements

Monday, 9 December 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

9 December 2019

Consultation on new country of origin food labelling requirements

Consultation is open on a draft consumer information standard that will allow consumers to have more information about where their food originated.

“It’s becoming increasingly important for consumers to know the country where their food comes from,” says James Hartley, General Manager of Commerce, Consumer and Communications at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

“Last year, Parliament passed the Consumers' Right to Know (Country of Origin of Food) Act to help consumers make informed decisions about their food purchases.

“The Government is now nearing the final step in the process to agree on the technical details around a consumer information standard. This standard is intended to create a simple, mandatory system in New Zealand that provides consumers with accurate information about the country or place of origin of certain foods.

“We’re proposing that it applies to certain types of food such as fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, seafood and cured pork, at retail outlets including online. However, we aren’t proposing that it applies to foods sold for immediate consumption at businesses such as restaurants, cafeterias, takeaway shops, canteens and caterers or at fundraising events.

“We want to hear feedback on whether our proposals will help consumers and are workable for the food industry.”

Feedback is open until 10 February 2020.

Read the consultation and have your say.

