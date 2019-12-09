Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

LIC flying in supplies for flood-hit farmers

Monday, 9 December 2019, 5:08 pm
Press Release: LIC

The critical spring mating period is underway on most of the country’s dairy farms, but heavy rain, slips and floodwaters have closed key roads in the South Island, making it difficult to reach a number of flood-hit farms and get the cows in-calf.

Despite the tough conditions, agritech and herd improvement co-operative LIC, the largest supplier of artificial breeding (AB) services to New Zealand’s dairy farms, is using small planes and helicopters to make sure semen straws are still delivered to farmers on time.

Around three out of four dairy cows mated to AB in New Zealand are from LIC’s bull semen.

LIC’s National Artificial Breeding Manager David Hale says LIC understands the importance of delivering semen to all farms on schedule, regardless of weather conditions.

“The dairy cow cycle takes roughly between 18-24 days. If insemination doesn’t occur at the right time during that cycle, it means a three week wait until the cow is in heat again. This three week loss can have a number of negative flow-on effects for farmers, including the potential loss of three weeks’ worth of milk supply and an impact on calving periods the following year.”

“This is why LIC is working hard to ensure semen delivery is not impacted by the adverse weather conditions.”

A Cessna plane was used by LIC to successfully deliver around 3,300 straws of semen between Timaru and Ashburton. An additional 500 semen straws have been delivered via helicopter to affected farms on the West Coast. This helicopter delivery also included consumables needed by AB technicians to be able to do their jobs. In a few cases, LIC’s AB technicians have been able to access cut-off farms via tractor.


LIC took a similar approach during the Kaikoura earthquake, with semen straws successfully flown to affected farms.

LIC dispatches and delivers around five million fresh semen straws and 1 million frozen semen straws each year from September through to Christmas.

The co-op’s 840 national artificial breeding technicians, supported by an additional 300 support staff, inseminate up to 100,000 cows each day during peak mating season. This equates to around 4.6 million inseminations performed by LIC each spring. Close to half of LIC’S AB technicians are farmers in their own right.

Colin Corney, LIC’s National Artificial Breeding Field Operations Manager, says affected farmers are doing an amazing job at looking out for each other and that there is a great support network.

“We are pleased to see farmers helping each other get through the wild weather. LIC will continue to deliver to flood-affected farms, unless it is too dangerous to do so.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from LIC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 