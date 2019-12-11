Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairy leaders emphasise importance of multilateral trade

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: GLOBAL DAIRY LEADERS REITERATE THE FUNDAMENTAL IMPORTANCE OF A FUNCTIONING MULTILATERAL TRADE SYSTEM)

Dairy associations across the globe are joining together to express their support for the multilateral rules-based trade system, underpinned by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

At the time of the final WTO General Council meeting for 2019, we are calling on world leaders, through their representatives in Geneva, to intensify their efforts to progress discussions on WTO reform and agree a pathway forward to ensure that the global rules-based trade system is not put at risk with the potential discontinuation of the dispute settlement mechanism.

The dairy industries of Argentina (Centro de la Industria Lechera); Australia (Australian Dairy Industry Council); the European Union (Eucolait and the European Dairy Association); and New Zealand (Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand), which represent the majority of global trade in dairy products, are speaking out in light of their growing concerns over lack of progress maintaining and reinvigorating the global trade rules system.

The rules-based trade system has delivered benefits to the dairy industry across the globe. As industries closely engaged in international trade supply chains, we have operated in a relatively stable environment underwritten by rules governing border and beyond the border trade measures. Global dairy trade has gone from strength-to-strength under this framework.

For the dairy producers, processors and traders our organisations represent, the international rules-based trading system is more important today than ever. In uncertain times, knowing that there are rules to be followed and a process for both transparency and enforcement underpins confidence in our industries and the global economy at large.

It pays to remember that global trade has played a major role in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and that trade openness is strongly correlated to improvements in real income among the lowest earners in developing countries. Uncertainty has the potential to dampen global economic growth. It also risks our ability to achieve progress in other areas, such as in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals: global prosperity is much harder to achieve when adherence to accepted norms becomes optional.

The system is not perfect, but the risks to our industries of a world without it are unimaginable. We urgently call on negotiators in Geneva and world leaders to find a pathway forward. There is no time to lose.

Miguel Paulón Terry Richardson

Presidente Chair

Centro de la Industria Lechera (CIL – Argentina) Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC)

Alexander Anton Jukka Likitalo

Secretary General Secretary General

European Dairy Association (EDA) European Association of Dairy Trade (Eucolait)

Malcolm Bailey

Chairman

Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ)


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 