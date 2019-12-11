Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westfield kicks off extended Christmas trading hours

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 10:59 am
Press Release: Scentre Group


With Christmas only two weeks away, Westfield centres across New Zealand are offering extended trading hours and additional services to make the busiest time of the year for shoppers, a little bit easier.

From 16 December, Westfield is giving shoppers more flexibility to visit at a time that suits them with the return of extended trading hours and midnight shopping across Westfield centres.

As a one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs, shoppers can also take advantage of a range of services at Westfield this festive season including Valet, Hands Free Shopping, and Gift Wrapping.

Scentre Group General Manager, Centre Experience, Lillian Fadel, said “Our centres are extending their hours in the lead up to Christmas knowing customers will need their local Westfield.”

“We’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to head to Westfield over the coming weeks looking for the perfect gift, fresh food and gift cards. Christmas is our busiest time of the year and we’re here to support our customers, especially in the last few days.”
Extended trading hours in NZ:
Extended trade:
- Centres across the country have extended trading hours during this period
- Monday 16 – Friday 20 December: All Westfield centres will open until 10pm
Midnight trading and late-night trading:
- Saturday 21 – Monday 23 December: Westfield Albany, Manukau City, St Lukes and Newmarket open until midnight
- Saturday 21 – Monday 23 December: Westfield Riccarton will open until 10pm
Christmas Eve: Tuesday 24 December:
- Westfield Albany, Manukau City, St Lukes and Riccarton open until 6pm
- Westfield Newmarket will open until 7pm

Please visit www.westfield.co.nz/christmas for further information on your local centre’s extended trading hours and festive activity over the Christmas period.

