Infrastructure boost must contribute to productivity growth

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Business NZ


BusinessNZ has welcomed the $12 billion infrastructure boost announced today, and says it’s appropriate for road and rail transport to be the priorities.
Chief Executive Kirk Hope said business would be keen to see the details of the projects.

"We need to make sure the projects can be executed, and that decisions are worked through Infrastructure Commission to ensure investments are strategic and contribute to New Zealand’s growth in productivity.

"It will be important that capacity constraints don’t restrict execution of essential short- and medium-term projects, and that the projects are strongly aligned with immigration and training policies."

