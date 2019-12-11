Central region’s business network announces new directors

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome three new directors - Katy Ellis, Mahinarangi Tangaere, and Sophie Braggins.

The appointments were ratified by member vote and announced at the recent annual general meeting.

Today, at the first board meeting following the annual general meeting in November, the board has re-elected Vaughan Renner as Chair and Jo Healey as the President of the Wellington Chamber.

The organisation supports a number of regional business membership groups - Business Central, Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Porirua Chamber of Commerce and ExportNZ (Central, Hawke’s Bay, and Wellington).

John Milford, Chief Executive, welcomed the new directors.

"We are delighted with the new appointments of Katy, Mahi, and Sophie, as well as the reappointment of Jo and Vaughan. There was a resounding endorsement received for each candidate, supported by a member vote through an electronic election.

"I'm delighted that the board composition, while selected for their skills and experience, continues to diversify. Each of the new directors brings experience from across the business spectrum - small and big business, city and provincial, as well as governance, human resources, sustainability, and IT skills.

"They bring a great mix of talent and enthusiasm, and we look forward to the perspective they will bring to the board, our members, and the wider business community."

Jo Healey and, fellow board member, Adele Rose will join Vaughan Renner as Business Central’s representatives on the Council of BusinessNZ. Vaughan Renner has recently been re-elected as the President of BusinessNZ.

New Director Profiles

Katy Ellis (Wellington Chamber)

Katy Ellis is the General Manager of Mojo Coffee in New Zealand. Her career has been customer-focused in the retail and hospitality sectors, with strong knowledge in commercial property and the workforce, both in New Zealand and the UK. Prior to Mojo Coffee, she was Head of Commercial at Wellington International Airport. Her governance experience as a director comes from the not-for-profit sector with over 5 years on the Scots College Board, as well as from extensive insight as a senior executive reporting to several Boards.

Mahinarangi Tangaere (Wellington Chamber)

Mahinarangi, or Mahi, Tangaere is a Solicitor at Cottrell Law. Mahi has lived in Wellington for 30 years, and originally from Southland, Mahi is of Ngāti Māmoe, Ngāti Porou, and Te Whānau-ā-Apanui descent. Mahi has served on the Executive Committee of the ASEAN New Zealand Business Council for the last three years, and current Vietnam Chapter Chair. Mahi is a member and current Co-Convenor of the Wellington Immigration and Refugee Law Committee, a member of the New Zealand Association of Immigration Professionals. She has worked in the immigration sector for over ten years, while also operating an education company, NZeducateme for the last nine years.

Sophie Braggins (Business Central)

Sophie Braggins is CEO of the largest specialist law firm in Taranaki, Govett Quilliam. Sophie comes from a strategic business and people background, with experience in human resource management in the United Arab Emirates, culture and organisational change in Auckland, and various business strategy and professional services roles in Taranaki. She has held a number of senior governance roles as Chair of the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the CEO Forum, Taranaki Women’s Refuge and is involved with a number of regional social and economic initiatives.

