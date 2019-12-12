Spark Sport to show Super Bowl LIV and remainder of season

Spark Sport announced today it will stream the 54th annual Super Bowl live thanks to a new direct partnership with the NFL. The sports streaming service will also deliver a selection of NFL matches each week for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the playoffs, the Pro Bowl and a raft of ancillary content.

People wanting to view the NFL content via Spark Sport will be able to access it by purchasing a $19.99/month Spark Sport subscription which will also give users access to all other subscription content currently on the streaming platform.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says acquiring rights to NFL content adds to the already quality line up of sports offered through Spark Sport.

“The NFL is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and excitingly streaming coverage of Super Bowl LIII set viewership records with 7.5 million unique devices streaming the game. For Spark Sport to be able to add to that figure in the coming year is brilliant and will show how more and more people are shifting to streaming sports.”

“Getting the NFL was an important acquisition for us as more New Zealanders take up the sport here and as many more Americans move down under. Giving fans the option to view across a wide range of compatible devices will only grow the sport and show up as true value for our customers.”

“Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders have now experienced the choice and flexibility that comes with live sports streaming – so NFL fans should have confidence in viewing on a well-tested and strengthened streaming platform as we move towards the future of sports viewing.”

Spark Sport’s coverage of the NFL will continue on Monday with live coverage of the Patriots vs the Bengals and the Falcons vs the 49ers.

The Super Bowl will stream via Spark Sport on Monday, 3 February.





© Scoop Media

