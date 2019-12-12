Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Will it be kiwifruit or strawberries for Christmas?

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:56 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Topping off the Christmas pavlova with kiwifruit may be more costly than last year, but strawberry prices are down as the holidays approach, Stats NZ said today.

Prices for other Christmas goodies such as soft drinks, boxed chocolates, and pork roast are also down.

In November, kiwifruit prices rose 67 percent, to a weighted average price of $6.25 per kilogram. This compares with $3.32 in November last year.

“We typically see kiwifruit prices begin to rise in July of each year and peak in March. However, this November we saw prices similar to previous March peaks,” consumer prices manager Sarah Johnson said.

“Prices for soft drinks dropped to a weighted average price of $2.64 in November, down from $2.84 in October. The price of a 250 gram box of chocolates also fell to $7.14 in November, down from $8.41 in October.”

Strawberry prices also fell in November, down 34 percent.

Vegetable prices down for month

Falling vegetable prices contributed to a 0.7 percent overall drop in food prices in November.

Seasonal produce such as tomatoes contributed to a 3.1 percent fall in overall fruit and vegetable prices in the month of November.
• Tomato prices fell 51 percent to a weighted average price of $3.44 per kilogram.
• Broccoli prices fell 19 percent to a weighted average price of $5.47 per kilogram.
• Cucumber prices fell 23 percent to a weighted average price of $5.00 per kilogram.

“The 51 percent fall in tomato prices in November follows a 24 percent fall in October,” Mrs Johnson said.

Price falls for tomatoes, broccoli, and cucumbers are typical in November.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices up in November

Despite the lower prices for pork roast in November, prices for meat, poultry, and fish continued to rise, up 0.1 percent for the month and up 4.7 percent for the year.

These price increases contributed to the 2.4 percent rise in overall food prices for the year.

Porterhouse beef was the biggest driver of the monthly increase, up 4.2 percent in November. This was partly offset by sausages (down 4.3 percent), and lamb chops (down 3.5 percent).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 