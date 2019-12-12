Entries open for 2020 NZ Hi-Tech Awards

• Awards celebrate 25th Anniversary

• New Deep Tech Category

• Other categories enhanced

Thursday 12 December 2019, Auckland – Entries are now open for the 2020 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, New Zealand’s premier technology awards programme.

The Hi-Tech Awards recognise the achievers of the NZ Hi-Tech industry from the start-up and emerging categories through to the coveted PwC Company of the Year, which was won in 2019 by Pushpay.

The categories for the 2020 Awards have been further enhanced to recognise and encourage diversity of thought and inclusion across all sectors. The 2020 Awards sees the introduction of the new Deep Tech category that will recognise science-based tech solutions that typically have a research breakthrough that led to the commercialisation of the technology.

Erin Wansbrough, the recently appointed new Chair of the NZ Hi-Tech Trust, says the aim of the Hi-Tech Awards is to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate excellence within the New Zealand Hi-Tech industry, which is now the third largest export earner in the country and the fastest growing export sector. The Awards increase awareness of the contribution the tech sector makes to the New Zealand economy and the country as a whole.

The 2019 Awards programme was the most successful ever, with a record number of new entrants and close to 1,100 people attending the Gala Awards Dinner in Auckland. “The 2019 Gala Dinner was a truly awesome event that showcased the maturing of our industry and the emerging diverse talent that is shining through, and it was so pleasing to have the Prime Minister attend for the first time. We are looking to continue this momentum as we open for the 2020 Awards and celebrate the 25th Awards programme with the Gala Dinner on the 22nd May next year" says Wansbrough

“For 2020 we’ve tweaked a couple of the categories as well as introduced a new Deep Tech category to recognise the commercial success of products that often have their origins in the research departments of our educational establishments. We will continue to put a lens on diversity and inclusivity with the awards as we want companies to be conscious of where they are now from a diversity perspective but critically where are they heading in terms of promoting and encouraging diversity in their workplace. We also encourage people to nominate companies and individuals that they think are worthy entrants” says Wansbrough.

The 14 categories for the 2020 NZ Hi-Tech Awards are:

• PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

• Coretex Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the year

• NZVIF Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the year

• Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Maori o te Tau — Maori Company of the Year

• Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

• NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

• Paymark Best Contribution to the NZ Hi-Tech Sector by an Internationally Headquartered Company

• Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

• IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual of the Year

• ATEED Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

• Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

• Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever of the year

• Visa Best Technology Solution for the Public Good

• Most innovative Deep Tech Solution

In addition to the above categories, the Hi-Tech Awards will also recognise a new Flying Kiwi who will be inducted into the Tait Communications Hi-Tech Hall of Fame.

A full list of categories and entry criteria can be found at www.hitech.org.nz. All entries must be submitted online.

Key dates

• Entries for the 2020 Awards will close at 5pm on Monday, 2nd March 2020

• Finalists will be announced at simultaneous events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on 25th March, 2020

• Winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner in Wellington on 22nd May, 2020 along with the recipient of the 2020 Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award.

About the NZ Hi-Tech Trust

Established in 2009, The New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust is a not-for-profit, voluntary organisation. It is responsible for running the NZ Hi-Tech Awards programme.

www.hitech.org.nz



