Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gisborne Chainsaw and & Services gift mower to SPCA

Friday, 13 December 2019, 7:56 am
Press Release: Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services


Family owned and operated Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services 2015 Ltd along with Husqvarna are giving the gift of Christmas this year to their local SPCA.

“I feel it is important to give back to the community if you can. The SPCA are a great charity,” says Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services Owner, Gavin Hill.

SPCA’s Gisborne centre covers the area from Wairoa to Hicks Bay and was established in 1957. It cares for animals who are sick, injured, neglected, abused or abandoned; this ranges from cats and dogs to larger farm animals. The small team also look after the maintenance of the half-acre land they operate from.

“Last year SPCA came to us to repair their current mower, we did a $500 repair at no cost as a Christmas gift. This year, the mower needs upgrading, so we are donating a Husqvarna TS 242 worth $4,999,” says Gavin, who notes that Husqvarna have gone halves with him to cover the cost of the mower.

SPCA’s previous mower had been a second-hand donation over ten years ago and needed weekly repairs.

“Gavin’s phone call reduced me to tears and when I told the team I had them in tears too. We were all blown away,” says SPCA Gisborne’s Centre Manager, Lindy Magee.

“I think the first thing I said to him was, you’re joking… we don’t have to do anything? So many people offer us deals but since we are a charity, all our money goes to the animals. You have no idea what this means to me and the team and the volunteers, it makes life so much easier,” says Lindy.

As a charity, the SPCA relies heavily on donations to help look after the animals.

Gavin has close ties to the local SPCA as his family have adopted two cats and one Jack Russell dog.

Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services 2015 Ltd was purchased in 2015 and run by husband and wife team, Gavin and Lisa, along with four employees one of which is their son. With the help of Husqvarna, Gavin and Lisa are regular supporters of various charities and together they gifted six Husqvarna chainsaws to cancer charities last year.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 