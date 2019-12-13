Gisborne Chainsaw and & Services gift mower to SPCA



Family owned and operated Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services 2015 Ltd along with Husqvarna are giving the gift of Christmas this year to their local SPCA.

“I feel it is important to give back to the community if you can. The SPCA are a great charity,” says Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services Owner, Gavin Hill.

SPCA’s Gisborne centre covers the area from Wairoa to Hicks Bay and was established in 1957. It cares for animals who are sick, injured, neglected, abused or abandoned; this ranges from cats and dogs to larger farm animals. The small team also look after the maintenance of the half-acre land they operate from.

“Last year SPCA came to us to repair their current mower, we did a $500 repair at no cost as a Christmas gift. This year, the mower needs upgrading, so we are donating a Husqvarna TS 242 worth $4,999,” says Gavin, who notes that Husqvarna have gone halves with him to cover the cost of the mower.

SPCA’s previous mower had been a second-hand donation over ten years ago and needed weekly repairs.

“Gavin’s phone call reduced me to tears and when I told the team I had them in tears too. We were all blown away,” says SPCA Gisborne’s Centre Manager, Lindy Magee.

“I think the first thing I said to him was, you’re joking… we don’t have to do anything? So many people offer us deals but since we are a charity, all our money goes to the animals. You have no idea what this means to me and the team and the volunteers, it makes life so much easier,” says Lindy.

As a charity, the SPCA relies heavily on donations to help look after the animals.

Gavin has close ties to the local SPCA as his family have adopted two cats and one Jack Russell dog.

Gisborne Chainsaw and Mower Services 2015 Ltd was purchased in 2015 and run by husband and wife team, Gavin and Lisa, along with four employees one of which is their son. With the help of Husqvarna, Gavin and Lisa are regular supporters of various charities and together they gifted six Husqvarna chainsaws to cancer charities last year.

© Scoop Media

