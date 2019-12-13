Family lane introduced at Auckland Airport for holidays

Families flying overseas from Auckland Airport this Christmas will have the choice of using a dedicated lane at pre-flight security screening.

Developed in collaboration with the Aviation Security Service, the Family Lane at the international terminal is a pressure-free option giving parents extra time to prepare themselves and their children for security screening.

“We know that travelling with younger children can be stressful at times. The Family Lane allows parents to take their time preparing themselves and their kids for security screening without feeling like they’re holding up other passengers,” says Anna Cassels-Brown, Auckland Airport’s General Manager Operations.

Operating between 7am to 8.30am and 12.30pm to 2pm from 13 December to 13 January, it covers the period when the airport is at its busiest.

It’s the second joint initiative between Auckland Airport and Aviation Security aimed at ensuring travellers have a smoother journey through pre-flight screening.

In September, a Prepared Passenger Lane was introduced at the domestic terminal to give people who have emptied their pockets, taken electronic devices out of their hand luggage and are ready for inspection a faster path through security screening. The new lane has been introduced permanently after a successful trial period, and runs between 6am and 7am during the week.

“These initiatives are a great example of our two organisations coming together to test ideas, solve problems and ensure travellers have the best possible experience at the airport,” says Anna.

Tips for parents flying out at Christmas:



• Check stayintheknow.co.nz for the latest on construction changes at the airport or use the personalised, real time travel planner on the Auckland Airport app to plan your journey from home to departure gate

• Check in online or at the kiosks at the Park & Ride or Novotel Hotel

• Pack all loose items – keys, headphones, toys – into hand luggage before screening

• Pull out large electronic items and put into tray for screening

• If you’re travelling with a young child then you can take formula, milk, wipes, nappy cream, child-specific pain relief and the like in your hand luggage. Check the Aviation Security website for more detail

• Check with your airline to see if you can take a small, collapsible stroller through to the gate

• Family rooms are located immediately after security, near the shopping area, and on the way to the departure gates

• Bring empty water bottles that you can fill at drinking fountains after security and on the way to the departure gates

• Both McDonalds and Glamp Grounds Bar & Kitchens have playgrounds, views of the runway and children’s menu options

• Enjoy the views over the runway after security and charge your devices in one of the charging points.





© Scoop Media

