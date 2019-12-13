Xe Data Update - UK Election Exit Poll Results
The UK Election Exit Poll results have just been released and indicate a majority to Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.
The polls suggest the following parliamentary seat split:
Conservatives
368
Labour 191
Scottish National Party 55
Liberal Democrats 13
The GBP has surged more than 2% higher in response to the exit poll results.
Risk is ‘on’ with the NZDUSD and AUDUSD moving above 4-month highs.
A clear Conservative majority smooths the path to Brexit. This could take place as early as 31 January 2020.
Current indicative levels are:
NZD-USD 0.6615 / 0.6640
NZD-AUD 0.9550 / 0.9575
NZD-EUR 0.5920 / 0.5945
NZD-GBP 0.4910 / 0.4935
NZD-JPY 72.50 / 72.75
GBP-USD 1.3460 / 1.3485
ends