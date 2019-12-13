Xe Data Update - UK Election Exit Poll Results



The UK Election Exit Poll results have just been released and indicate a majority to Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

The polls suggest the following parliamentary seat split:

Conservatives 368

Labour 191

Scottish National Party 55

Liberal Democrats 13

The GBP has surged more than 2% higher in response to the exit poll results.

Risk is ‘on’ with the NZDUSD and AUDUSD moving above 4-month highs.

A clear Conservative majority smooths the path to Brexit. This could take place as early as 31 January 2020.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6615 / 0.6640

NZD-AUD 0.9550 / 0.9575

NZD-EUR 0.5920 / 0.5945

NZD-GBP 0.4910 / 0.4935

NZD-JPY 72.50 / 72.75

GBP-USD 1.3460 / 1.3485





© Scoop Media

