NZ Compare recognised in Fast 500

Friday, 13 December 2019, 11:30 am
Press Release: NZ Compare

NZ Compare recognised in the 2019 Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500

NZ Compare were delighted to be recognised in the 2019 Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 . We ranked number 225 out of 500, and we placed 9th for companies in NZ. Which is an amazing achievement for a New Zealand company that officially launched in just June 2016.

The ranking in the top half of the list, at 225 out of 500 show New Zealand-based NZ Compare is holding its own in the face of goliath competition from companies in Australia, China and India. This year continued a trend of companies from China and Australia dominating the list - with 98 Australian companies and 150 companies from Mainland China listed.

The Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 is the pre-eminent technology awards program in the Asia Pacific. The awards recognise companies that combine technological innovation, entrepreneurship and rapid growth, Technology Fast 500 companies-large, small, public, and private-span a variety of industry sectors, and are transforming the way business is done today.

Gavin Male, founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, "Being recognised in the 2019 Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 is an incredible achievement for NZ Compare. We’re a small team and a self-funded business yet to take on external investment so to see 355% growth over the last 3 years is just phenomenal. I’m so proud of everyone involved in the company, thankful for our excellent clients and mostly pleased to see how Kiwis are adopting comparison shopping to help them discover new brands and products and make a fully informed choice on their major purchases."

