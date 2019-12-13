Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020

Friday, 13 December 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: OPPO

OPPO New Zealand has confirmed the next generation of its flagship Find Series, the Find X2, will be unveiled in Q1 2020.

While exact specs of the device are being kept under wraps, OPPO confirmed that it will be among the first devices to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, revealed at last week’s Snapdragon Tech Summit.

The company also confirmed the Find X2 will be a 5G enabled device, with a great deal of emphasis on providing a truly immersive display. OPPO New Zealand managing director, Morgan Halim, welcomed the news, saying consumers can expect big things from OPPO in 2020.

"2020 is gearing up to be an exciting year for OPPO. Not only are we set to expand our portfolio of smart devices with products such as smart headphones and smart watches, we will also be launching our next-generation flagship smartphone," said Halim.

"With the Find X2, we wanted to push the boundaries of what's possible with a smartphone. We know that more and more consumers are using their devices to play games and view content on the go. We feel confident the Find X2 will provide them with the most immersive experience possible to do so," added Halim.

ends

ALSO:

