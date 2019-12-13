Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TSG Appoints New CEO to Lead Company’s Asia Expansion

Friday, 13 December 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: TSG


• TSG anticipates major growth in the Japanese Health & Fitness market
• Tokyo Office is now open

AUCKLAND, December 13, 2019 – TSG, a leading provider of business management software, integrated payment solutions, and value-added services to the Health & Fitness and Childcare markets has appointed Olivier Vandercamme to the new position of CEO, Asia. Mr. Vandercamme is a global executive with proven ability to build teams, establish marketplace relationships, and grow customers and revenue.

“The recruiting of Olivier confirms that TSG is serious about the Japanese Health & Fitness market,” said Steven Holmes, Group CEO of TSG. “Today, more than four million Japanese citizens are members of Health and Fitness clubs and Japan represents Asia’s largest Health & Fitness market by revenue.”

“After considerable analysis, we are convinced that TSG has an innovative, unparalleled offering for the Japanese market in our gym management software and integrated payments platform,” continued Holmes. “I don’t think I could be joining TSG at a more exciting time,” said Olivier Vandercamme. “TSG is a leading player throughout Australasia and the UK with new clients in Europe and the USA. With gym membership penetration of the Japanese population at about four percent, we anticipate a major opportunity for growth.”

Olivier joins TSG from Life Fitness Japan where he served as President and Representative Director. During his tenure at the fitness equipment provider, Olivier established a new market strategy, built a leadership team, and more than doubled market share increasing profit by more than ten times. Previously, Olivier held senior management positions at BEA Japan and Diba Japan. He is a native of Belgium and is fluent in English and Japanese. He is a recipient of a Master's Degree with mention in Communications Sciences at University of Liege Belgium. Holmes added, “Olivier’s track record of crafting market strategies, building teams, and establishing industry relationships will be crucial to our ambitions in Japan and throughout Asia.”

