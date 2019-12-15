Helius secures advanced drying technology rights

Helius Therapeutics has signed a New Zealand-exclusive licence with Vancouver-based global technology company, EnWave Corporation, to use their advanced Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) drying technology for medicinal cannabis production.

“We’re delighted to have exclusively secured this commercial licence in New Zealand. Once again, Helius is leading through innovation, technology, and exclusive partnerships,” says Paul Manning, Co-Chief Executive of Helius Therapeutics - the country’s largest medicinal cannabis company.

Mr Manning says the EnWave technology gives Helius an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of cannabis, protecting delicate cannabinoids and terpenes through the drying process, while significantly shortening the time from harvest to finished products.

Pursuant to the licence, Helius has purchased a 10kW REV machine to use REV technology for commercial production of dehydrated medicinal cannabis. Under the terms of the licence, Helius will pay EnWave a usage-based royalty based on the weight of cannabis dried using the REV machine.

This is the seventh commercial royalty-bearing licence for cannabis processing granted by EnWave, and the first and only to be granted in New Zealand. As well as exclusive use rights, the licence grants Helius the ability to sublicense to additional third-party cannabis companies.

Global industry heavyweights, Tilray has exclusive rights to EnWave‘s REV technology for cannabis in Canada, while Aurora has exclusivity in Europe.

This week the Government is expected to announce the finalised Medicinal Cannabis Scheme and regulations. A Medicinal Cannabis Agency will then be established to oversee the licensing regime for growing cannabis for medicinal use, the manufacture and supply of products, and standards.

“Next year we are very much moving from R&D to production. Exclusively securing this global leading technology from EnWave is more confirmation that Helius is absolutely committed to investing in innovation, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and most importantly, delivering medicinal cannabis products of the highest quality for Kiwi patients,” says Mr Manning.

With the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme taking effect next year, New Zealand will have its first international medicinal cannabis summit on 18 and 19 March. Organised by BioTechNZ, the SkyCity event is supported by the Government, with Helius the foundation sponsor.

