Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update December 16, 2019

Monday, 16 December 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6605 (mid-rate) this morning.

At Last! After months of negotiations the US and China finally managed to reach an agreement on a phase one trade deal, late on Friday evening.

The agreement includes a commitment from China to make substantial additional purchases of US goods and services in the coming years along with agreeing to make structural reforms and other changes to its economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange. In return the US agreed not to impose a new 15% tariff on approximately $160 billion worth of Chinese goods as well as reducing the current 15% tariff on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods to 7.5%. The agreement is an early Christmas present for global central banks and is likely to lead to a spike in risk appetite.

The British pound was the best performing of the G10 currencies following Boris Johnson’s Conservative party victory. At one point on Friday the pound was up circa 3.5% on the news before retracing the move and closing up 1.3% on the day.

Direction for the NZD during the week ahead will be dictated by tomorrows ANZ business confidence report ahead of Thursday’s quarterly GDP data release.

Global equity markets had a positive close on Friday, - Dow +0.01%, S&P 500 +0.007%, FTSE +1.10%, DAX +0.46%, CAC +0.59%, Nikkei +2.55%, Shanghai +1.78%.

Gold prices were little changed on Friday closing out the week at $1,475 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices pushed higher on Friday, up 0.8% closing out the week at $59.98 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 