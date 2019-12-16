Ngāi Tahu launches new business directory for whānau

16 December 2019



Ngāi Tahu has launched Te Aka Haumi o Tahu, a new business directory created by whānau, for whānau.

The vision for Te Aka Haumi o Tahu is to connect, engage and give back by keeping money flowing within the iwi.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Oranga General Manager Hana O’Regan says it will have huge benefits for whānau.

“We want Te Aka Haumi o Tahu to grow like a kūmara vine to promote Ngāi Tahu businesses. The directory is free for all whānau to list their business and to use. We encourage whānau to make www.tahu.biz their first port of call when searching for products, goods, and services. This will be their one-stop shop!”

The hope is that Te Aka Haumi o Tahu will grow as a tool and for whānau to share their skills and tautoko each other, Hana says.

“Services and trades listed in the directory are increasing all the time. By using a whānau-owned business it means the dollar will keep bouncing within the iwi economy.”

Sophie Begg (Moeraki) is co-owner of Dubworld, an Ōtautahi based auto repair business specialising in European cars. She says the directory has been an invaluable resource.

“It’s been great to be able to let whānau know we exist and to spread the word throughout the Ngāi Tahu community. We signed up straight away when we heard about it. It’s been such a useful way to let people know about the services we provide.”

Through the directory Sophie has also discovered other Ngāi Tahu businesses to support.

“I came across Gre3n Superfood and Juice Bar through Te Aka Haumi o Tahu and now I almost live there! They know my order when I walk in the door.”

The directory already has more than 350 whānau-owned businesses register from all over Aotearoa and internationally.



Ngāi Tahu businesses can register for free at www.tahu.biz.

