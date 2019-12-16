Juice Technologies seeks clearance to acquire APT Childcare

6 December 2019



The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Juice Technologies Pty Limited to acquire APT Business Solutions Limited, trading as APT Childcare.

Juice Technologies operates in New Zealand through its wholly owned subsidiary, Infocare Systems Limited. Infocare and APT both supply student management software to childcare providers, designed to assist with the administrative aspects of running a childcare centre.

A public version of the clearance application will be available on the Commission’s case register shortly.



Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.



