Finalists named for 2020 UK New Zealander of the year

December 16, 2019

London fund-raisers of the Christchurch Shootings, Tania Bearsley and Jarred Christmas, are the two finalists for the prestigious UK New Zealander of the Year 2020.

The New Zealand Society UK has just released their names in London.

Bearsley organised the vigil, Stand for Solidarity with New Zealand, at Trafalgar Square, bringing together the New Zealand community in London after the Christchurch shootings on March 15.

Thousands attended the vigil and world broadcast coverage of this event showcased the best of the Kiwi spirit, inclusivity and community.

Christmas staged a comedy event in London which also raised funds for victims of the Christchurch shootings. He donated his time to run the event, as well as encourage other headline acts to join in.

His efforts raised invaluable funds for the victims and families affected. Both the finalists are recognised for their personal and invaluable contribution in the UK to promoting the interests of Aotearoa New Zealand or New Zealanders, NZ society president Clarence Tan says.

Tan says the finalists were selected by the judging panel from the Kiwi profession and volunteer organisations in London.

The award, established by the New Zealand Society in 1998, will be presented to the winner at the annual NZ Society UK’s Waitangi Day charity ball at the Waldorf Hilton in London, on February 7.

The award will be made by the NZ high commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae and the head of UK-Europe for Air New Zealand, Joanna Copestake.

Previous winners of the award include Dame Kiri te Kanawa, Kent Gardner, the late Harry Mahon Michael Campbell, Sir Mark Todd and Peter Gordon.

