Motivational Interviewing 2020

One Day Workshop - 9 March 2020

Two Day Workshop - 9 & 10 March 2020



What is motivational interviewing?

“Motivational interviewing (MI) is a collaborative, goal-oriented style of communication with particular attention to the language of change. It is designed to strengthen personal motivation for and commitment to, a specific goal, by eliciting and exploring the person’s own reasons for change within an atmosphere of acceptance and compassion” (Miller & Rollnick, 2012).

An introduction to Motivational Interviewing - Guiding change in helping conversations

The aim of this interactive workshop is to give participants the opportunity to experience the basics of MI and decide the level of interest in learning more. Participants will be introduced to, and provided with the opportunities to explore the following:

Learning Outcomes:

• Understand the fundamental spirit and processes of MI

• Directly experience the MI approach and contrast it with others

• Be acquainted with relevant evidence of efficacy

• Learn practical guidelines for exchanging information/giving advice “in the spirit of MI”

• Learn a MI strategy for assessing and building motivation

• Have direct practice in, and experience of, these particular applications

What others have said about this workshop



"The presenter was enthusiastic and used strategies which I found helped me with understanding the topic area better."

- Angela Gallacher, Guidance Counsellor, Reporoa College

"The strategies we learnt on day two were very good for me e.g. sustained talk versus change and mobilising talk. I enjoyed the values game, and the praise versus affirmation talk. Also, learning listen to hear and not listen to speak."

- Stacey Baxter, Ministry of Education

"Eileen was a very friendly and approachable speaker. She was specific in giving us practical phrases in responding to different conversations with our clients. Eileen was also very open and honest to questions."

- Cindy Wu, Ministry of Education, Educational psychologist

"Thank you, I have new tools and skills that can I can use in my day to day work."

- Alysha Pullar, Senior Corrections Officer, Department of Corrections

Who should attend?



Anyone who works to support others to change, including case workers, social workers, counsellors, teachers, youth workers, community mental health nurses, school counsellors, school leadership, doctors, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, corrections and youth justice workers.

Auckland

Auckland

One Day Workshop - Monday, 9 March 2020

Two Day Workshop - Monday, 9 & Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Venue

Quality Hotel Parnell

10-20 Gladstone Road, Parnell, Auckland

Price

1 Day Workshop:

Earlybird Special – $250.00 + GST

2 Day Workshop:

Earlybird Special – $350.00 + GST

Note - Earlybird Special finishes 3 weeks prior to the event start date.

