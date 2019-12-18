Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vince Hawksworth appointed Chief Executive of Mercury

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: Mercury Energy


18 December 2019 - Mercury’s board is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Hawksworth to the role of Chief Executive of the electricity retailer and generator. Hawksworth will start in the role from 28 April 2020.

Hawksworth, currently Chief Executive of Tauranga-based Trustpower, will replace Fraser Whineray, who leaves Mercury in March prior to taking up a new position at Fonterra.

Board chair Prue Flacks said Hawksworth’s appointment was the culmination of an extensive and robust search process.

“We are delighted to confirm Vince as Mercury’s next Chief Executive," Flacks said.

“Mercury’s position is strong and the board, management and our people have established considerable momentum. This includes securing a path for growth through investment in renewable energy sources that will be fundamentally important to New Zealand’s future.

“The appointment of Vince Hawksworth will enable Mercury to build further on this strong platform for the benefit of our many and varied stakeholders,” Flacks said.

“Vince’s deep experience in the energy sector in New Zealand and Australia, covering generation and retail, positions him well to lead Mercury through its next phase as we add wind generation into our renewable energy portfolio.”

Hawksworth said: “Joining Mercury at this time provides an opportunity to contribute to a successful company in a sector with such an important role to play in the lives of New Zealanders. I look forward to working with the Mercury team and building on the platform established since its listing in 2013.”

SUMMARY OF BUSINESS EXPERIENCE

Vince Hawksworth qualified as a Mining Engineer and has an MBA from the University of Waikato. He has considerable experience in the energy sector in both New Zealand and Australia as Chief Executive of Hydro Tasmania and more recently Trustpower. Hawksworth has demonstrated the ability to develop and deliver on strategy that has benefited shareholders, customers and other stakeholders.

Note: Mercury’s Chief Financial Officer, William Meek, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive in the short time between Whineray leaving Mercury and Hawksworth starting in the role.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Mercury Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 