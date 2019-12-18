Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Environmental report makes valuable contribution to tourism

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Environmental report makes valuable contribution to NZ tourism future

The primary goal of tourism is to benefit Aotearoa, so the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment’s new report is a valuable contribution to achieving the future New Zealanders want, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

The tourism industry is already strongly focused on protecting and enhancing the environment our visitors come to enjoy, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

The Commissioner’s report Pristine, Popular…imperilled? The environmental consequences of projected tourism growth acknowledges the tourism industry’s efforts to address environmental, social and cultural issues.

“Nobody wants tourism at all costs. The industry creates business opportunities and jobs, attracts foreign exchange and investment, and adds vibrancy to communities around the country,” Mr Roberts says. “But we want to work with our communities to shape the tourism future they want.”

Importantly, the report notes that the majority of tourism activity in New Zealand is by New Zealanders and our growing resident population also brings pressures.

It is impossible to predict with any accuracy how many domestic and international visitors there may be in 2050, Mr Roberts says. The industry has no target for how many visitors there should be – rather, it has targets for economic contribution, environmental enhancement, visitor experience and community support.

“If we protect and enhance the environment, have thriving businesses that share the benefits with our communities and deliver outstanding visitor experiences, then we will have the right number of visitors for New Zealand.”

TIA agrees with the Commissioner’s finding that new approaches will be needed to manage the environmental impact of tourism.

Initiatives like the Tiaki Promise and the New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment have been enthusiastically adopted by the industry, with almost 1300 businesses now signed up to the latter.

The TSC has the vision of Leading the World in Sustainable Tourism. To deliver on this vision the tourism industry must contribute to restoring, protecting and enhancing our natural environment, while continuing to be a high quality destination for international and domestic travellers and creating economic success that is shared with supportive host communities.

Mr Roberts says the strength of the report is where it looks at possible tourism futures. It is less robust in its assessment of the current situation.

The report notes that ‘the impact of visitors is often inextricably tied up with the day-to-day life of New Zealanders… we have no systematic way of quantifying the environmental and cultural impacts of tourism’ (page 55).

Given the lack of data, the Commissioner has relied on anecdotal evidence - primarily media coverage, which is a highly unreliable way of assessing impact, especially in a rapidly evolving media landscape often driven by ‘click bait’ and social media influencers, Mr Roberts says.

“The report is more useful where it focuses on future outcomes and options.”

The Commissioner has asked TIA to formally respond to the report early in the new year.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 