Mylan N.V. and Upjohn Inc. seek clearance to merge

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Mylan N.V. and Upjohn Inc. to merge their global pharmaceutical businesses. Upjohn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.

Mylan is a US-based global pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, manufactures, and distributes branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals.

Upjohn is the division of Pfizer that operates Pfizer’s off-patent branded and generic established medicines business and is headquartered in China.

In New Zealand, both parties supply off-patent prescription medicines including cholesterol and triglyceride regulators, non-steroidal antirheumatics, antiepileptics and erectile dysfunction products.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

