Vodafone New Zealand by the numbers: 2019 in review

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 10:15 am
Press Release: Vodafone

As Kiwis start their summer break, Vodafone takes a look back at the last 12 months.

Sharina Nisha, Vodafone’s Head of Networks and Platforms says, “It’s been an incredible year for New Zealand and for Vodafone. For Vodafone, we’ve got the backing of new owners, Infratil and Brookfield, and to top it all off we also launched 5G.”

Here are some interesting facts from 2019:

• The busiest day in terms of data consumption was Sunday, 8 December, which saw Kiwis use 307.2TB of data. That’s the equivalent of streaming approximately 153,600 Netflix episodes*

• The quietest data day was Tuesday, 26 February with a total data consumption of 201.9TB for that day, which is equivalent to streaming 100,950 Netflix episodes*

• One customer even consumed a massive 4.6TB of data all on their own – that’s more than 12GB per day

• The busiest day for minutes was Tuesday, 1 January with a whopping 24,422,185 minutes used by Kiwis wishing their friends and whānau a happy new year. That’s the equivalent of around 305,277 rugby games

• The quietest day for minutes was Tuesday, 10 December (the same day Vodafone launched 5G!) with a total of 9,474,918 minutes used. That’s the equivalent of approximately 157,915 netball games

• Kiwis did their fair share of travelling, roaming in 192 destinations throughout 2019. The most popular country to roam in was across the ditch in Australia

• One well-travelled customer roamed in 52 countries throughout 2019!

Sharina adds, “It’s great to be able to look back at the year as we move into the festive season, and we’re looking forward to an even more remarkable year in 2020.”

