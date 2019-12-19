Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PaySauce and Xero Launch Joint Rural Initiative

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 11:33 am
Press Release: PaySauce


Wellington, NZ, 19 December 2019 - Cloud software providers PaySauce (NZX: PYS) and Xero (ASX: XRO) announce Xero For Farming, a solution for agri employers.

Xero and PaySauce have already completed a series of pilot workshops in rural regions, as a companion to Xero Roadshow 2019. Following the success of these pilots, the two SaaS platforms have established a strategic alliance to improve financial confidence and understanding within farming businesses. The Xero for Farming concept emerged in response to mounting regulatory pressure on rural employers to meet higher standards of compliance amidst tougher financial realities. The joint offering seeks to improve knowledge and resilience through transparent data delivery and proactive education, helping farmers become “bank ready” with a sharper understanding of their financial outlook.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says Xero for Farming is designed to meet the needs of rural New Zealanders. “We’re so excited about what we can achieve with Xero. We’ve been hearing that rural employers feel overwhelmed and under-supported in 2019, and we really believe in the potential of cloud technology to improve on that. We’re well-placed to take some of the pressure off, easing the compliance burden with the mobility and flexibility of a SaaS solution.”

The alliance will connect rural bankers, bookkeepers and business owners to achieve clarity and confidence around on-farm numbers. Cameron Anderson, Head of Agribusiness & Practice Strategy at Xero, says the goal is not just to deliver an industry-leader app stack, but to effect broader change for the farming sector. “Agri employers take on so many roles and navigate so many contrasting challenges. We’re keen to see a shift away from the concept of the lone farmer with their assorted tools and consultants, and towards a cohesive farming team working towards the same business goals.”

According to Jordan Hartley-Smith, Agri and Business Advisory Services Manager at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway Taranaki, an integrated Xero and PaySauce solution has proven to be a powerful tool for rural clients. “We see a lot of headwinds facing NZ farmers now… regular reporting, having a budget set and either meeting budget or having a coherent understanding of variances is more important than ever. Credit are wanting to see that level of business acumen shown in hard facts and figures. Providing that information to banks on a regular basis [through the app stack] gives them accurate visibility of your business and builds trust in you and your operation.”

ABOUT PAYSAUCE

PaySauce brings cloud-based compliance to business owners, helping them to pay and manage employees efficiently using web, iOS, and Android applications. The PaySauce platform includes mobile timesheets, payroll calculations, banking integration, PAYE filing, labour costing, automated general ledger entries and digital employment contracts. https://www.paysauce.com/


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PaySauce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 