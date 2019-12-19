2019 ICNZ And ANZIIF Scholarship Winner Announced

Thursday 19 December 2019

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) and the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) are pleased to announce the 2019 ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship has been awarded to Euan Osborne.

Euan is an Underwriter, Financial Lines at Chubb (New Zealand), and submitted the winning entry on this year’s topic: The implications of risk-based pricing on insurers and their customers.

Euan will be awarded $10,000, providing him with an excellent insurance industry or leadership-based development opportunity to attend an international conference or seminar program.

“Winning the 2019 ICNZ Scholarship is definitely a career highlight. It is great to be recognised externally and I am very grateful to have this opportunity to further my career in insurance,” said Euan Osborne, this year’s scholarship winner.

“Next year I am attending the Cyber Insurance USA conference in Chicago where I will have the chance to learn from, and network with, experts in this field. My goal is to soak up as much knowledge as possible so that I can apply it to the benefit of the local market.”

Commenting on Euan’s win, Tim Grafton, Chief Executive of ICNZ said, “This year saw several very high-quality applications. Euan’s essay was well structured, researched and written. It showed a deep understanding of risk-based pricing and implications for collective¬ pooling. He also explored the implications for customers, insurers and society more generally.

“Euan was also a top entrant in 2018, so it was great to acknowledge his perseverance and high level of work with the scholarship this year.”

ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer and panel judge Prue Willsford commended Euan on his win.

“We are delighted to announce Euan as this year’s winner, allowing him the opportunity to expand his knowledge at an international conference,” said ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford.

“ANZIIF is proud to work with ICNZ and empower insurance professionals like Euan with beneficial professional career development opportunities. Thank you to everyone who submitted, I strongly encourage anyone thinking about submitting for 2020 to have a go.”

The ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship is an annual scholarship that aims to recognise outstanding insurance professionals who demonstrate potential to become industry leaders.



ends

© Scoop Media

