Capital Review background papers and response to submissions

Reserve Bank releases background papers and response to submissions on Capital Review

19 December 2019



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has released background materials and papers to its final decisions on the Capital Review, along with its response to submissions on the fourth and final consultation paper, How much capital is enough?

Stakeholder feedback and insights were important to shaping the Reserve Bank’s Capital Review, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says.

“There was significant and wide-ranging interest in this consultation, with written feedback from 161 submitters, along with feedback from analysts and other interested parties who did not make a formal submission.”

The Reserve Bank engaged with a diverse range of stakeholders throughout its consultation process including banks, industry groups and businesses, the rural sector, social service providers, public focus groups, and representatives of Māori community groups.

Final decisions were announced on 5 December.

More information:

• Response to Submissions: How much capital is enough? (PDF 1MB)

• Information release: Background materials

• Go to Guide (PDF 662KB)

• All background documents related to the Capital Review - including previous consultation papers, individual submissions and the Reserve Bank’s response to submissions



