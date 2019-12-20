Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bachcare convicted and fined for misleading online reviews

Friday, 20 December 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


Holiday rental management and accommodation company Bachcare has been fined $117,000 for misleading consumers by altering and withholding publication of online reviews posted by users of its accommodation services.

Following a Commerce Commission investigation Bachcare pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act 1986, in what is the first litigation action the Commission has issued over online reviews.

Between 1 June 2017 and 28 September 2018 Bachcare edited customer reviews which were published on its website, removing negative comments about the rental properties listed by the company, and/or Bachcare’s maintenance and management of properties.

Bachcare misled consumers through the creation of artificially positive impressions about certain properties and its services. Bachcare’s conduct included:
• deleting comments regarding the cleanliness and amenities of properties, and regarding reviewers’ experience of properties; and
• withholding from publication reviews for properties to which customers had given a star rating of lower than 3.5 out of 5.

This conduct meant that no listed property at the time could display a customer rating lower than 3.5 stars out of 5.

Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings says, “Online reviews are an important source of information for consumers contemplating the purchase of goods and services. This is particularly so in markets such as short-term property rentals, where customers may not have access to other information to help them to decide whether a property is suitable for their needs. Consumers have a right to expect that reviews solicited from past customers will be published in a way that accurately represents the feedback received.”

“In this case, consumers had no way of knowing that star ratings were inflated, or that the text of some reviews had been edited to cast the property in a more positive light. This type of conduct undermines the trust that consumers will place in reviews of products or services.”

“All businesses who collect and present online reviews must faithfully present genuine customers reviews. Any discretion exercised by the trader over the publication of reviews must be made very clear, otherwise consumers can be misled and traders risk breaching consumer law,” says Ms Rawlings.

In his written sentencing judgment Judge Singh noted, “Whilst the harm cannot be quantified, the offending conduct infringed the purposes of the Fair Trading Act. It compromised the interests of the consumers, fair competition and an environment in which consumers and businesses participate confidently.”

A full version of Judge Singh’s sentencing notes can be found on our website.

Online retail continues to be a priority area for the Commerce Commission this year.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 