SkyPath acquisition a win/win

NZTA's acquisition of the SkyPath design and brand is a win/win. SkyPath Trust's Bevan Woodward says "With NZTA's considerable resources now focused on the project, we will see the delivery of an enhanced pathway across the Waitematā Harbour.

SkyPath Trust is now a member of NZTA's Strategic Advisory Group for the project and is working productively to expedite the delivery of the pathway. NZTA benefits from the 10 years of work by SkyPath Trust that accumulated in the successful resource consenting of a pathway on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The Trust will be able to pay its consultants who worked on a deferred fees basis."

Chair of the SkyPath Trust Christine Rose says "SkyPath has been taken to a new level. We are excited to see work on the link progressing and very pleased that the Transport Agency is becoming the kaitiaki of the walking and cycling link, a vital and transformational project for Auckland. The Trust is also delighted to see our consultants and advisors reimbursed. There was no certainty they would get paid hence they have made a remarkable commitment over the last 10 years.”

SkyPath Trust's Andy Smith says "As part of the agreement, SkyPath Trust will change its name to MOVEMENT and focus on improving walking and cycling nationally. We will tackle new goals to improve walking and cycling, such as safer speed limits of 30km/h for town centres and residential streets, a mandatory 1 metre passing gap of vulnerable road users by motorists, the national adoption of Vision Zero for road safety, and greater investment in active transport."

